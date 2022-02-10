WILLIAMSTON - Martin County finally sees an active COVID-19 case count below 100 return.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District has reported a sharp decline in active COVID-19 cases in Martin, Tyrell and Washington counties after an almost two-months long surge in cases.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 5,979 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 77 active cases in Martin County, which includes nine new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 342 breakthrough cases.
There have been 84 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
Gray gave an update to the town of Williamston Commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week.
According to Gray, Martin County closed out the 2021 year with 3,841 overall total cases of COVID-19.
“There have been over 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2022. The numbers are starting to go down. Thirty-six percent of the total COVID-19 cases and eight percent of the total COVID-19 related deaths have been cause by the Omicron variant,” he added.
Currently, there are nine individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard update for the week ending Friday, Feb. 4, there was 42 current COVID-19 cases, including eight staff members and 32 students.
E.J. Hayes Elementary School reported one student and one staff member case. Jamesville Elementary School reported two student cases.
South Creek Elementary School reported nine student cases. South Creek Middle School reported two student and two staff cases.
South Creek High School reported three student cases and one staff case.
Rodgers Elementary School reported three student and one staff member case. Riverside Middle School reported three student cases. Riverside High School reported 11 student and one staff case.
Williamston Primary School reported one student and two staff member cases.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, there are seven ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the outbreaks. Three of the outbreaks are in Martin County.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where four staff members and 12 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where four staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.
Williamston House, a residential care facility, has reported six staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
There are two free COVID-19 testing sites in Martin County provided through OptumServe.
Participants are required to preregister for rapid tests at each location. Otherwise, participants will only receive a PCR test if driving up to the testing site.
Testing is available at the Scout Hut from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Scout Hut is located at 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Testing is available in Robersonville at the old East End Cafeteria from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The old East End Cafeteria is located at 1121 Third St. Ext. in Robersonville.
Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-877-562-4850 for more information or to register.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address. Visit www.covidtests.gov to requests a shipment of tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.