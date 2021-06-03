WILLIAMSTON – The numbers remain low.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department Health Director Wes Gray released a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
The current report shows there have been 10 new positive cases and one additional death in Martin County since Friday, May 28.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” he added.
There was one additional positive case in Tyrrell County, and two additional cases in Washington County.
According to Gray, there are three hospitalized in the district.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,311 positive cases and 46 deaths throughout Martin County.
North Carolina has reported 1,003,243 total cases, 979,410 recovered cases and 13,101 deaths.
As of Wednesday, May 26, there have been 27,154 overall COVID-19 tests administered in Martin County or 121 percent of the population.
Of the tests administered from May 9 through May 22, Martin County had a 4.8 percent return of positive tests.
There are no current facility outbreaks in Martin County.
The only current outbreak in the district is listed as Pines Elementary School in Washington County. There is currently a total of seven cases throughout the school. There are six student and one staff members reported cases. These are the total case counts since the start of the facility outbreak, and not active case counts.
As of June 1, North Carolina is currently ranked 36th in the United States for its percentage of population vaccinated.
Vaccination efforts are still continuing throughout the district. There have been 8,626 first doses and 7,824 second doses administered in Martin County.
With a population of 22,440, this means 38.4 percent of the citizens have received the first dose and 34.9 percent have been completely vaccinated.
“Patients can still schedule a vaccine appointment at any of our clinics in Plymouth, Williamston or Columbia by calling 252-793-3023,” said Gray.
Currently the Pfizer vaccination is available for those 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those over the age of 18.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department’s Williamston office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours from 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays.
The office is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
For more information or to schedule a vaccination, call 252-793-3023 or visit www.mtwdistricthealth.org.
