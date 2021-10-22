WILLIAMSTON - Martin County lost six more lives to COVID-19 sin the past week, despite the active case count dramatically decreasing to below 250 cases for the first time in weeks.
Martin County and the surrounding counties are finally seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases since the current spike in cases began over the summer.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday, there have been a total of 3,666 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 241 active cases in Martin County, which includes three new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 114 breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been 72 deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This is an increase of six COVID-19 related deaths in Martin County in the last week.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
Martin County has had 35 new positive cases over the last week. This is a decrease in the number of new cases being reported each week.
There have been a total of 553 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 31 active cases in Tyrrell County, including no new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been nine breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes no new deaths since last week’s update.
Tyrrell County has only reported six new positive cases in the last week.
A total of 1,603 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 95 active cases in Washington County, including one new case in the last 24 hours. There have been 37 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 37 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been no new deaths reported in the last week.
Washington County has has 15 new positive cases reported since last week’s report.
Currently, there are 12 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of seven hospitalizations since last week’s update.
There have been 1,455,188 total cases and 17,575 deaths in North Carolina, 45,923,173 total cases and 746,813 deaths in the United States and 242,190,723 total cases and 4,925,365 deaths globally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 213 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 176 students and 37 staff members.
The dashboard shows 11 total current COVID-19 cases, including 10 students and one staff member.
E.J. Hayes Elementary School has three student cases and Jamesville Elementary School has one student case. South Creek High School has one confirmed student case.
Riverside High School has three students and one staff member who have tested positive. Riverside Middle School has had one student test positive and Williamston Primary School has had one student and one staff member test positive.
As of Oct. 19, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where two staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where four staff members have tested positive.
No deaths have been affiliated with the facility outbreaks.
In Martin County, 11,602 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,716 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,964 residents, or 52 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,248 residents or 45 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Tyrrell County, 1,938 residents or 48 percent of 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,804 residents or 45 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Oct.19, there have been 37,476 total diagnostic tests completed in Martin County. This is 167 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,859 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 180.1 percent of the population. Tyrrell County has had 4,992 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 124.3 percent of the population.
From Oct. 3 through Oct. 16, Martin County has had a positive test rate of 7.5 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 7.8 percent and Tyrrell County’s rate has been 7.8 percent.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
