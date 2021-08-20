WILLIAMSTON – The numbers are going in the wrong direction.
Martin County, North Carolina, and the United States are seeing a rapid increase of COVID-19 case, specifically from the Delta variant.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday, there have been a total of 2,691 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There is currently 140 active cases in Martin County, that includes 18 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of those cases, there have been 14 breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person after 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Sadly, three Martin County residents have died from COVID-19 complications this week, bringing the total deaths to 52.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these patients,” said Gray.
There have been a total of 404 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Tyrrell County. There are currently 41 active cases in Tyrrell County, including five new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been four breakthrough cases.
A total of 1,239 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths have occured in Washington County. There is currently 44 active cases in Washington County, including 7 new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been three breakthrough cases.
Currently, there are 16 individuals hospitalized regionally.
There have been 1,131,243 total cases and 13,952 deaths in North Carolina, 37,976,331 total cases and 640,778 deaths in the United States and 209, 893,805 total cases and 4,401,987 deaths globally.
As of Aug. 17, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not current active totals.
The outbreak in Martin County is at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where three staff members have tested positive. The second outbreak is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, in Tyrrell County. One staff member tested positive and one resident.
In Martin County, 10,096 residents, or 45 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 9,106 residents or 41 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen, MD., provided an update to the increasing COVID-19 numbers across the state.
Live Nation Representative Jeannine Benson, joined them to give an update on vaccination policies for concerts in North Carolina. Live Nation will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entry to concerts for employees, performers, crew members and attendees this fall.
“Live Nation is committed to finding the best ways for shows to continue and to bring live music back to North Carolina. We are working to ensure that we are continuing to do shows in the best way for staff, artists, crew members, and fans,” said Benson.
According to Cooper, the new data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even in the widely circulating Delta variant.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.