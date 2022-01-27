WILLIAMSTON - Still climbing.
Martin, Washington and Tyrrell counties are still seeing a large daily increase of positive COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly throughout the health district.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 5,551 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 427 active cases in Martin County, which includes 66 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 253 breakthrough cases.
“We are currently experiencing an extremely large volume of positive cases reported from several testing service providers. The number of new cases in our district is likely much higher than official case totals indicate,” said Gray
There have been 81 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes one new COVID-19 death being reported in the last 24 hours.
“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caretakers of this patient,” said Gray.
There have been a total of 867 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 63 active cases in Tyrrell County, including five new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 2,790 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 222 active cases in Washington County, including 25 new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 161 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 41 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are 19 individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 458 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 368 students and 90 staff members.
The dashboard’s most recent update for the week ending Friday, Jan. 21 shows 94 current COVID-19 cases, including 16 staff members and 78 students.
E.J. Hayes Elementary schools reported 17 student and two staff member cases. Jamesville Elementary School reported two student and one staff member cases.
South Creek Elementary School reported 18 student and one staff member cases. South Creek Middle School reported 10 student and one staff member cases.
South Creek High School reported four student and one staff member cases.
Rodgers Elementary School reported three student and staff member cases. Riverside Middle School reported one student and three staff member reported cases. Riverside High School reported 12 student and two staff member cases.
Williamston Primary School reported 11 student and one staff member cases.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, there are seven ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the outbreaks.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where one staff member and two residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where three staff members have tested positive.
The newest outbreak in Martin County is at Williamston House, a residential care facility. Four staff members and 26 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where 10 staff members and 14 residents have tested positive, and another at the residential care facility, Cypress Manor. four staff members tested positive.
Washington County Jail reported seven inmates have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, there has been an outbreak at the residential care facility, Tyrrell House. Seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
In Martin County, 11,762 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,923 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,219 additional booster doses administered in the county.
According to Gray, 36.3 percent of COVID-19 tests in Martin County have been positive from Jan. 9 – 22.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination. Avoid large indoor gatherings, mask appropriately, and continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” Gray added.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address. Visit www.covidtests.gov to requests a shipment of tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
