WILLIAMSTON - This COVID-19 surge has peaked.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District has reported a dramatic decline in active COVID-19 cases in Martin, Washington and Tyrrell counties since the Omicron variant raged through the district.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 6,046 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County.
There are currently 23 active cases in Martin County, which includes nine new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 363 breakthrough cases.
There have been 87 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes three new COVID-19 related deaths in the last week.
Currently, there are five individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard update for the week ending Friday, Feb. 11, there was 41 current COVID-19 cases, including eight staff members and 33 students.
E.J. Hayes Elementary School reported one staff member case. Jamesville Elementary School reported two student cases.
South Creek Elementary School reported nine student cases. South Creek Middle School reported two student cases.
South Creek High School reported three student cases and one staff case.
Rodgers Elementary School reported three student and one staff member case. Riverside Middle School reported two student and two staff cases. Riverside High School reported 11 student and one staff case.
Williamston Primary School reported one student and two staff member cases.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 15, there are three ongoing outbreaks within Martin County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the outbreaks.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where four staff members and 14 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where four staff members and 12 residents have tested positive.
Williamston House, a residential care facility, has reported six staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
There are two free COVID-19 testing sites in Martin County provided through OptumServe.
Participants are required to preregister for rapid tests at each location. Otherwise, participants will only receive a PCR test if driving up to the testing site.
Testing is available at the Scout Hut from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Scout Hut is located at 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Testing is available in Robersonville at the old East End Cafeteria from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The old East End Cafeteria is located at 1121 Third St. Ext. in Robersonville.
Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-877-562-4850 for more information or to register.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address. Visit www.covidtests.gov to request a shipment of tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.