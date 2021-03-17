COVID Won't Stop the Message

Farm Life – For the second time, COVID-19 has impacted what has become a part of Easter worship for people throughout the area.
The Message of Easter will not hold live performances this year.
With the continuing safety concerns brought on by COVID-19, the outdoor drama’s planning team agreed there was no safe way to proceed with preparations, much less the performance.
The 90-minute outdoor drama began with the vision of one man and the cooperation of countless others to bring the story of the last days of Christ to life just as it was told in the Bible.
Live performances went on yearly until the pandemic struck, taking away what would have been the 40th season in 2020, and now again in 2021.
Pastor Larry Stephens of Piney Grove Baptist Church said the drama “has been so interwoven” within the lives of the worshippers at Piney Grove, it becomes particularly challenging to sit out a season.
“The tricky part, for any season, is ensuring the cast is prepared and healthy for another year. Of course, with the coronavirus setting a stumbling block before us, presenting another season would become a logistical nightmare,” Stephens explained.
“We try to remember; in God’s perfect timing the performances will go on. For the moment, we are utilizing this time for reflection and contemplation to remember the many beautiful years the Lord has bless us with. 40 years, with any ministry, is a monumental milestone, but we know the Lord isn’t finished with us yet,” he added.
This year, the church family will make a previously recorded performance available on the evenings the show would have been presented live under the stars in Farm Life.
“Of course, it will never fully substitute the live feel that is captured by the performance, but it serves its purpose well,” Stephens said.
“The video has been edited to represent footage for at least two decades worth of performances and will broadcast through YouTube and Facebook. For many at Piney Grove Baptist, it is a trip down memory lane, and also a reminder of God’s faithfulness.”
The main “staying power” of the Message of Easter performances is the fact the gospel is proclaimed every night without fail.
Stephens asked supporters of The Message of Easter, “Keep us in your prayers as we seek vision from the Lord for the future, and that He will sustain us.”