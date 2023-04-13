JAMESVILLE - The Jamesville Board of Commissioners is once again in full force with the swearing in of newly appointed Commissioner Preston Craddock. Commissioner Craddock was sworn in Tuesday evening, April 10 at the commissioner’s regular monthly meeting.
Craddock filled the vacancy created when Commissioner Larris Tolson resigned due to personal circumstances.
Craddock brings extensive governmental experience to the board, as he has worked in various areas of human services.
“I am currently a Human Services Program Consultant with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging and Adult Services. I bring with me extensive experience in working with inter-county departments as well as various state departments and/or their subsequent divisions,” stated Craddock. “These experiences include participation in various committees in the areas of general statute revisions, the allocation and monitoring of grant fundings, the development of policy and procedures, and community engagement and education events.”
Craddock has lived in Jamesville since 2007 and enjoys the small town feel, but is challenged about balancing that with growth.
“I’m concerned with maintaining the homeostasis of our community while at the same time carefully encouraging growth that will attract families, as much as entice those already living here to remain. I want here (Jamesville) to be the place where they will feel happy and safe to age in place while watching their families grow,” he said.
The commissioners’ vision is focused on strategically and carefully promoting growth while at the same time balancing the need to maintain the health, safety and well being of all the people of Jamesville.
Craddock looks to promote growth to pave the way for more resources, meeting the needs of those who live there while attempting to avoid socioeconomic problems such as gentrification.
Craddock already had a relationship with the commissioners and was concerned about the impact a long unfilled vacancy would have on the town.
“I already had an indirect relationship with the town of Jamesville Board of Commissioners as I have family on it,” he said. “So, I was fully aware of the vacancy and its impact on the town if not filled timely, as well as the need of experienced voices to represent the town and its residents.
“And the board being familiar with me, it was only natural some of the commissioners would express their interest in me becoming a fellow commissioner,” said Craddock.
Craddock’s mother, Rachel, also serves on the board.
Craddock said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“I appreciate the opportunity that the Board of Commissioners for the town of James has given me to play a more proactive and direct role in the care of our township and their faith in my abilities to co-govern this, the town of Jamesville with them. I look forward to promoting and nurturing the many projects that they have already started to better improve our township, and I hope that I will, in kind, bring beneficial change and opportunities for our residents,” closed the Commissioner.