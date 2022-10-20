...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Peanuts plucked fresh from the vine last week. Peanuts in Martin County have endured drought, then heavy rains and winds from Ian, and a host of legume-eating critters.
The 2022 crops persevered through a host of damaging elements native to Martin County, including drought, tropical rains, and the legume-eating communities of deer, bear and even geese, according to Agriculture Extension Agent Lance Grimes.
He said the rain inches from Hurricane Ian could have been much more detrimental. Anywhere from four to five inches were reported throughout Martin County, according to the National Weather Service — much better than the eight to 10 inches predicted.
Grimes lamented the rains didn’t come two weeks earlier, “although you still would have had tobacco in the fields – [which could have been damaging to tobacco] — but cotton, soybeans and peanuts could have all benefited from an earlier rain,” he said.
But the rains came late in the form of Ian on Sept. 30. Grimes said his concerns had been cotton bolls that were open and peanuts both in the ground and top of the ground.
When Ian passed through, he said about 50 to 60 percent of the peanuts were already harvested. Ten to 15 percent were still in the ground.
“If the peanuts reach maturity before the farmers can harvest them, they may start to shed (or fall off the vine),” he added.
Grimes said the weather following Ian was, for the most part, favorable to farmers. It was as close to being the best-case scenario which is to get cool, breezy, sunshiny weather, allowing them [and the ground] to dry.
“On Saturday, after the rains left, the sun was in-and-out and it was breezy and not too hot,” he said. “That made a big difference.”
If the weather had been hot, it could have caused mold [on peanuts], he said.
Overall, the county did not have “the crop of peanuts we thought we would, because we didn’t get rain we needed in August. But we are still hearing [about] good yields,” Grimes added.
Most of the county’s cotton had not been harvested by Sept. 30. Grimes said rain and wind could have caused cotton in the open bolls to “string out” or cause unopened bolls to get hard-locked.
He said in the past, rains from hurricanes have caused seeds in open bolls to begin sprouting.
Thankfully that did not happen this year.
“Depending on who you talk to – there were about 50 to 100 pounds of cotton lost. Rain and wind caused it to be blown out onto the ground,” he said.
Grimes said early soybeans had caught some damage from the storm.
“There was a quality loss on some early maturing soybeans — which were ready at the time of, or before, the storm,” he said.
“Luckily, we were [already] dry and the land handled [the rain] well,” he added. “We dodged a big bullet. There was some yield and quality loss overall, but it could have been a whole lot worse.
“It’s tough. There is no better way to make a living, but there is no harder way either,” he said.