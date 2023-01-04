U.S. Rep. Don Davis announced this week his staff will include a mix of new faces and veterans who worked with retiring congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represented the 1st District for 18 years.

Davis, who will be sworn in at noon Tuesday, has not announced where his district office will be located but the local staff will include:

