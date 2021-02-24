Robersonville – New jobs are on the way as a company expands into Martin County.
The Jay Group, Ltd., a warehousing and logistics company, has selected a location at 1321 Third Street Extension, just outside the Robersonville town limits, for a new operations expansion.
The company plans to renovate a former textile manufacturing building just outside Robersonville, N.C. Hiring is expected to begin mid-year 2021.
Martin County Commissioners said in their announcement on Monday the expansion will bring 22 new jobs to the area.
“We are pleased to choose Martin County for our rapidly growing operations,” said Ryan Jay, The Jay Group’s CEO. “Investments in our new location help us better serve our customers, and we look forward to joining Martin County’s business community.”
On Jan. 5, the Martin County Board of Commissioners approved a N.C. Department of Commerce Building Reuse Program application on behalf of The Jay Group for Project Shoelace.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a building reuse grant award on Feb. 18 of $130,000 in support of the project.
“Renovating and repurposing buildings while at the same time creating jobs is truly a win-win situation,” said Martin County Economic Development President Jason Semple. “The Jay Group is a family-oriented business from right here in eastern North Carolina, and I am excited to welcome them to our business community.”
The company plans to invest $2,825,000 in the next two years. While varying by position, the average annual wage of the new jobs will be $38,913, well above the Martin County average of $32,137.
Ronnie Smith, Chairman of the Martin County Commissioners, stated, “The Jay Group has a long track record of success in eastern North Carolina. We greatly appreciate their choice of Martin County for their expansion, and we look forward to a strong partnership and more investments in the future.”
Mayor Tina Brown of Robersonville welcomed the positive economic news.
“I am excited to hear a new company is coming to the Town of Robersonville. This is great for our community bringing in 22 jobs,” said Brown. “ I’m also happy that building will be utilized and turned into something that will benefit the town.”
Founded more than 80 years ago, The Jay Group, Ltd. is a wholesale distributor of apparel and footwear and e-commerce solutions headquartered in Rocky Mount, N.C.
For more information about the company, please visit https://www.retjg.com/ .
Other partners in the project include the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Martin Community College, Mid East Commission and Martin County Economic Development Corporation.