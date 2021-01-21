Martin County – “It is amazing to be able to look back in the past and see how we got where we are today,” explained Barney Conway, Martin County’s Director of Travel and Tourism.
And today ¬– even with the constraints of COVID-19 ¬– residents have an opportunity to learn more about that history by way of the county’s Historic Church Trail.
Ten churches from around the county have been identified and placed on the trail to help represent the history or religion in the county. From those stories come the stories of many amazing people who blazed new paths in order to worship as they saw fit.
Trail information can be found on Martin County’s Travel and Tourism website, www.visitmartincounty.com, and historic churches can be located under the historic sites listing.
A printable map is available with images of each church.
Arrangements can be made to explore the interior of some buildings on the list. Contact Conway at 792-6605 or email the office at tourism@visitmartincounty.com for details.
The Enterprise begins a multi-part look at the churches that make up the trail.
Everetts Christian Church
109 South Broad St., Everetts
Everetts Christian Church is located on the east side of Broad Street near its junction with Ayers Street in the small town of Everetts. The church occupies a 70-by-150-foot lot surrounded by modest, early-20th century residences.
Everetts Christian Church was chartered with 78 members on Sunday, July 3, 1921.
Revivals in the area were being held on the second floor of the Champion Auto Building, later to become the Zimba Cola Bottling Company.
Rev. James M. Perry of Robersonville preached the first services after the charter for the new congregation.
Then in 1922, Charles B. Roebuck and other men in the community went into the woods and cut the timbers for the new church building. When the church was built, there was no electricity, so the church used a Delco generator. On the third Sunday in September 1922, the first recorded church conference was held and the roll was called with 88 members attending and 30 absent. A vote was taken for a pastor for the year and Brother L.A. Mayo was unanimously elected.
Dedication of the building was on the third Sunday in November 1923, with preaching by J.A. Taylor and L.A. Mayo. The service was followed by dinner on the grounds. By 1945, the Everetts Christian Church congregation consisted of 82 members, a sizable number for a town with a population of 244 in 1950.
The congregation diminished to 30 members by 2000, with worship services scheduled for two Sundays a month.
The church is a product of the movement to incorporate popular national architectural styles into North Carolina churches during the first decades of the twentieth century. The 1922 building is one of three of the eight extant Disciples of Christ churches constructed in Martin County during this period that retain sufficient integrity for National Register listing.
Everetts Christian Church is still functioning as an active church with regular services.
First Christian Church of Robersonville
126 South Main St., Robersonville
First Christian Church is located on the east side of Main Street at its junction with Second Street.
The First Christian Church of Robersonville was born out of a July 1876 revival meeting conducted by Josephus Latham and Stanley Ayers for the Disciples of Christ in Robersonville.
At the end of the revival, the new church was organized with 28 newly baptized persons and 15 transfers, making the original congregation 43 members. The church was chartered on Oct. 13, 1877, by the North Carolina Christian Missionary Society.
The church was organized in the Masonic Hall and was the first church organized in Robersonville.
After revivals in 1912 and 1913, new members marked the beginning of a new era for the church and as a result the present structure was erected in 1913. The first communion set and an old Bible from the old church are still present in the newer structure. The church basement was enlarged in the late 1920s to create an assembly hall and kitchen. A Moller pipe organ was installed in the sanctuary in 1948, and new oak pews and other decorative items were added to the sanctuary in 1950. Church membership in 1961 was at an all-time high of 395.
The design of the First Christian Church of Robersonville reflects the influence of popular national architectural styles in North Carolina churches during the first decades of the 20th century.
The 1913 building is one of three of the eight extant Disciples of Christ churches constructed in Martin County during this period that retain sufficient integrity for National Register listing.
Oak City Christian Church
310 West Commerce St., Oak City
Oak City Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) was organized in 1919 by the guidance of Rev. James M. Perry. Perry preached every second Sunday afternoon. The church with its 25 members was enrolled into the North Carolina Missionary Society on Nov. 6, 1919.
The membership grew by an additional 28 members in 1921. Then in July of 1922, an additional thirty-four members were added to the roll.
The Enterprise will look at the history of other churches on the Historic Church Trail in upcoming editions.
Barney Conway, Director of Martin County Travel and Tourism, is contributing to this series.