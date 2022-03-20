Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 20, 2022 @ 4:56 pm
HAMILTON – A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after being found intoxicated in a patrol car.
At approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday, March 18, a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office observed Deputy Hillard Wilson parked in the parking lot at the Duck Thru in Hamilton.
According to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, Wilson was working an off-duty assignment at the time, and was in a marked Martin County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
“The responding deputy suspected that Wilson was impaired with alcohol,” Sheriff Manning said.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted, and the criminal driving while impaired (DWI) investigation was turned over to the trooper.
According to Sheriff Manning, Wilson was immediately terminated as a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
“As law enforcement, we are to set a good example to the community which we serve and this type of conduct will not be tolerated in my office,” said Sheriff Manning.
“As this is a personnel issue, no further information can be released at this time,” he continued.
The N.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, and any criminal charges Wilson faces.
The incident is still under investigation.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
