January’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month includes the release of a documentary on trafficking in the state and an update on how a local organization is helping victims in eastern North Carolina.
NC Stop Human Trafficking, along with its partner the North Carolina Network for Safe Communities at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, will host a virtual release of “Human Trafficking in North Carolina” on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m., with a second showing at 7 p.m.
“This documentary was a long time in the making,” Pam Strickland, founder and CEO of NC Stop Human Trafficking, said. “It addresses how we can come together as a state to combat this violence taking place in North Carolina communities.”
The documentary highlights survivors of both labor and sex trafficking, as well as professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. It features survivor stories, sharing the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking as well as indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions.
The film is considered appropriate for middle school ages and older.
In advance of the screening, there will be a panel discussion online at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. It will feature panelists Caitlin Ryland, attorney at Legal Aid of N.C.; Kiricka Yarbough Smith, N.C. Council on Women and Youth Human Trafficking program coordinator; and Vicki Dalia, advocate, author and survivor leader.
To register for “Human Trafficking in N.C.” documentary screening and the panel discussion, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Also coming up, the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will host a presentation by Liz Liles, founder of Daughters of Worth, at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Heart for ENC conference room, 101 W. 14th St., in Greenville. Liles will talk about how her organization serves victims of trafficking in Pitt and surrounding counties and what challenges it faces due to COVID-19 and gaps in services provided by various communities.
Liles is CEO and founder of Daughters of Worth, launched in 2015 to provide mentoring, therapeutic services, advocacy and assistance with basic emergency needs for girls.
Liles has worked closely with NC Stop Human Trafficking and a long-time member of the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
“We are looking forward to hearing about what victimization looks like from the unique perspective of Daughters of Worth, and how we as a coalition can assist in filling in the gaps that have become apparent since the pandemic’s onset,” said Strickland, who serves as facilitator of PCCAHT.
The coalition is a team of professionals ranging from service providers to human services specialists to advocates, coming together to discuss and respond to human trafficking.
The events are open to participants from across the region. For more information, visit www.pccaht.org.