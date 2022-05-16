Dr. David Fonseca has submitted his resignation as Superintendent of Martin County Schools.

Dr. Fonseca resigned tonight (Monday) during the school board's scheduled work session.

His last day on the job is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Members of the Martin County Board of Education said a search for his replacement will begin immediately.

No further details have been released.

