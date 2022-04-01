Dr. Steven Manning (left) was awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award by Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Harned (right). Dr. Manning was nominated for the award for his business, civic and volunteer services to the residents of Martin County.
WILLIAMSTON – A public servant and a friend to everyone.
Those are the words Martin County TDA Director Chase Conner used to describe the recipient of the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award.
The award winner was announced at the 2022 Annual Business and Industry Dinner last week.
“This individual has significantly contributed to the quality of life in Martin County in the past year and years prior with his business, civic and volunteer services,” said Conner. “This year’s recipient embodies all of the qualities to receive this award.”
The 2022 Citizen of the Year Award was given to Dr. Steven Manning.
“Dr. Manning is known as a public servant and a friend to everyone,” Conner added.
Dr. Manning is the owner of Access Medicine, a downtown Williamston healthcare office.
According to Conner, Dr. Manning has been an important lead physician during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has continued to track the data, share information and post important videos to Facebook and other social media outlets.
“He and his family live in Martin County, and are heavily involved in church and community activities,” Conner added.
Dr. Manning was unable to attend the dinner, but Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Harned presented him with the award at his office.
Dr. Manning’s uncle, Gary Manning, was the recipient of the 2022 Business of the Year Award.
“I am so proud of my nephew, Steven. He is well-deserving of the award,” said Gary.
Dr. Manning joins a list of well-deserved recipients including, Princess Foster (2020), Zach Dickerson (2019), Charmaine Hardison (2018), Tina Brown and J.E. Skinner (2017) and Edna Minor and Clay Wagner (2015).