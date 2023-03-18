Lisa Edmonds

After serving Martin County for 28 years, Adult and Aging Services Director Lisa Edmonds retired last month to begin a “new chapter of her life.”

Edmonds, who was teary eyed as on Feb. 28 as department employees and county leaders gathered to express their sincere gratitude, friendship and leadership provided over the years, claims to be “looking forward to fixing the house.”

