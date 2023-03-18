After serving Martin County for 28 years, Adult and Aging Services Director Lisa Edmonds retired last month to begin a “new chapter of her life.”
Edmonds, who was teary eyed as on Feb. 28 as department employees and county leaders gathered to express their sincere gratitude, friendship and leadership provided over the years, claims to be “looking forward to fixing the house.”
“Lisa, we want to thank you for your years of service and dedication. I know that the 28 years you have been here have not always been a piece of cake,” said Martin County Manager U. James Bennett.
Then, pointing to the retirement cake sitting at the center table as he continued, “We want you to think about all of the lives you have touched. On behalf of Martin County and the Martin County board we want to thank you for your service and the lives you have enriched.”
Friends and fellow employees voiced good wishes to the director who has led the department for the past 14 years.
Martin County Commission Chair Ronnie Smith has worked closely with the department during Edmond’s tenure. As President of the State of North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Smith headed the task force on food insecurities.
“One thing I want to say about Lisa, we are really going to miss your sense of humor and your professionalism. I took on the task of food insecurity and that means so much to me,” said Smith. “There are so many seniors and children that go to bed hungry at night, your service means a lot to me. I take my hat off to you and your staff.
“Most of all, thank you for being part of this county team,” he continued. “Please come back and visit as much as you can, but most of all enjoy your retirement.”
“I have had the pleasure of working for Martin County Adult and Aging Services for 28 years. This was not an easy decision to make, but I feel the time is right for me,” said Edmonds.
Edmonds made many friends while in the department and has seen many changes, some for which she was responsible.
“I have seen it all, I enjoyed being the receptionist. I got to see everything. It was an honor to have been the director. I have been so blessed to work the past 28 years at a job that I have absolutely loved and I thank the Lord for that blessing,” she said. “I have worked with some amazing people during this time and made many cherished memories that I will always hold close to my heart.”
Edmonds will miss the staff that she most recently worked with.
“They are true friends and a great team to share part of my life with every day,” she stressed. “They have carried me through many times I felt like I couldn’t make it by myself.”
Edmonds went on to thank each of her former employees personally, expressing her love and gratitude.
She also wanted to thank the senior adults of Martin and surrounding counties that she had the pleasure of working with. Edmonds was honored to have them put their faith in her to help them.
“I will forever treasure the friendships I have made during my career with Martin County and I will definitely miss you all. Please say a prayer for me as I start this new chapter in my life,” Edmonds said.
Madison Wilkerson has been promoted to fill Edmond’s position. Wilkerson began with the department in 2017.
At last week’s Martin County Commissioners meeting Bennett praised Wilkerson for her dedication and ability.
The county manager shared a story claiming he offered Wilkerson the director’s position and informed her of her salary increase, she asked if he could disperse the increase to employees of the department, instead of giving her a raise.
“Madison has a passion for helping people and a deep appreciation of the people she works with as well,” said Bennett, “She will be an asset to the department.”
“I have had great leadership and learning experiences under a great director and look forward to filling the position,” Wilkerson said.