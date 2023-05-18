Martin County honored eight community volunteers last Wednesday evening at a special ceremony at the Martin County Commissioners meeting.
In anticipation of an overflow crowd, the meeting was moved to the Superior Courtroom where a full house of family, friends and supporters watched as the eight recipients received the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for outstanding community involvement.
Human Resource Director Donna Zube presented the awards..
Those organizations and individuals honored included The Friendly Spot, Shannon Hoggard, Deborah Battle, William Newsome, Butch Whitley, Mayor Tina Brown, Mayor Charlotte Griffin and Lisa Edmonds.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals and groups making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service. The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism presents the awards yearly.
The Friendly Spot in Jamesville is a refurbished building that serves as a food pantry and distribution center for the community. The Spot offers a community garden for residents, a prep kitchen with free community meals and a library for the community.
With funds and donations from five local churches, the group, under the direction of Jamesville resident Brenda Perry, managed to create the remodeled site and establish the organization behind it.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this award. It is only with the help of dedicated volunteers, the support of the community and strength from the Lord that The Friendly Spot has become such a warm and wonderful gathering place in Jamesville,” said Perry.
Shannon Hoggard leads the Martin County Blessings in a Backpack program.
Blessings in a Backpack is a national program of eight regional chapters and over 1,100 volunteers that offers meals to children at 1,118 schools in 46 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. As head of the Martin County program she has volunteered over 2,000 hours of work yearly.
Hoggard oversees 40 volunteers from six churches to feed each child in six local schools. She handles the food collection, purchasing, packaging and delivering to the local school sites.
There are 117 happy bike riders in Martin County thanks to Deborah M. Battle. Last Christmas, Battle received enough donations to give away 117 bicycles and helmets to Martin County children.
Aside from her holiday donations, Battle has sponsored pastor appreciation dinners, is involved in the community backpack program and in 2022 served 60 senior citizen confined to their homes.
Butch Whitley served over six years in a volunteer role at Martin County Economic Development and served as Board Chair of the Travel and Tourism Board for the past three years.
“With his background in Industry, he has provided a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help grow our rural community,” said Zube.
Although she recently retired as the Director of Martin County Adult and Aging, Lisa Edmonds and her department also received the honor. Edmonds served the county for 28 years and directed 100-125 volunteers serving over 10,000 hours to provide programs to enrich the lives of older Americans. The new Director, Madison Wilkinson accepted the award on behalf of Edmonds and the department.
William Newsome is the force behind the E.J. Hayes Alumni Association and diligently works to recruit new membership from former students. Newsome is involved in various community projects and educational programs. He was honored for his continued dedication to the community.
Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown has a thirst for helping people.
“Brown directs a hunger relief program three days a week in three different locations. It serves over 400 people a week. She leads in providing supplemental and nutritional food to our low income families and individuals,” said Zube.
Brown also serves on the Martin County Council of Aging and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains. The mayor is active in her church with the pastor’s aid committee. Her volunteer hours also support the Faith Community Outreach program that provides hot meals to over 1,000 people.
“I was shocked when Donna told me I was receiving the award. I asked her to repeat what she said again so I could write it down! It’s a privilege and honor to be acknowledged for the work you do, especially when you work hard and get no pay. I love what I do, so for me it’s not work. I just want to help where it’s needed and inspire people. Thanks to all the volunteers who work with me,” said Brown
Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin is familiar with award ceremonies as her memory mantle is surely filled with events honoring her service. The 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award will hold its place among the Martin County Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and the Libby D. Knotz State Human Relations awards Griffin has previously received.
The mayor has served on the Martin Community College Foundation Board, the National Foundation of Women Legislature and began teaching Sunday and Vacation Bible School in 1963.
“She has a goal to fight for the rights and recognition of the underserved. She accomplishes this by being a member and enforcing the goals of the Eastern African Committee, Hamilton Rosenwald School Renovation Project, and a long list of others, including the Mayor of Bear Grass,” said Zube.
Citizens were nominated by individuals throughout the community. A seven-member group of three county residents, Ben Jones, Keisha Manson and LouAnn VanLandingham, Martin County Travel and Tourism Director Chase Connor along with Martin County Manager James Bennett, Finance Manager Cindy Ange and Zube, reviewed the nominations and proposed eight individuals and two groups to the Governor for the awards.