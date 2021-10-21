ROBERSONVILLE - Once a coach, always a coach. And Asim McGill is just fine with that.
Last week, McGill found himself back on the football field, helping carry out his new mission in his new capacity as Martin County Schools’ Director of Student and Family Involvement
As part of the strategic plans of Martin County Schools and the MCS Board of Education, MCS looked for a way to provide extracurricular activities in the Robersonville area.
One of his first efforts out of the gate was to begin offering opportunities not readily available to students in the South Creek attendance area (Robersonville, Oak City, Hamilton, Gold Point, Parmele). With a little help from volunteer coaches and the South Creek High School Varsity Cheerleaders, an idea quickly became a reality.
The first Cougar Sports Camp was held at South Creek Elementary School in Robersonville Oct. 11-14. Activities were held daily immediately after school.
“We had 26 boys for football camp and 33 girls for cheerleading,” an excited McGill explained.
The students, from grades two through five, spent four afternoons learning the basics of both sports.
Taylor Daye, who coaches the South Creek High School Cheerleaders, led the high school students in teaching the young attendees for the week.
Da’Niyah Pettaway, a sophomore, enjoyed her teaching experience.
“The kids were amazing! They were so sweet and I loved working with them. I worked with a lot of the second graders, and they would get a little frustrated if they could not get some of the material,” she said. “I would tell them to hold my hands and let them watch my feet and they would pick it up right after. It was a lot of fun being around them with all of their high energy.”
Fellow sophomore Yasbeli Morales agreed.
“I had a great experience working with the elementary school girls,” she said, “I was extremely proud of how hard they worked. They caught on to the material a lot faster than I did, when I was trying out (for cheerleading). I think they enjoyed themselves the most when we played the games after each session. I enjoyed teaching them and making new ‘little’ friends.”
Rick Hardison, who helps coach the South Creek High School football team, and once played for McGill, volunteered his time to help with the football side of camp.
McGill explained South Creek High School had no baseball and did not complete last year’s football season.
“Ultimately we’d like to build their program back up to have that county rivalry like there once was back in the days of Roanoke and Williamston,” he said. “To do that, we have to develop interest at an early age and make the most of opportunities as we go.”
But there is much more than sports involved. McGill sees the opportunities for students to work on self-discipline, social skills, teamwork and so many other lessons that can come from sports camps or other types of camps that may come in the future.
“It all ties together,” he said. “After only knowing these students for a few days, teachers were already asking me to talk to this one or that one to encourage them to step their game up so they could play,” McGill said.
That gave him the opportunity to help the campers understand the commitment and expectations of athletes at the next level.
One important part in helping to offer these opportunities closer to home, something those in the South Creek attendance area have rarely known.
“We were listening when parents at the Community Meeting at South Creek High School told us they didn’t want to have to go to Tarboro and other places simply for opportunities like this for their children,” said McGill.
“Coach McGill is doing a great job,” according to Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools, calling him a “great addition to the MCS Leadership Team”.
“The immediate, positive response to the first camp is very exciting,” said Fonseca. “This is just the beginning.”