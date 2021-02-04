Ellis Sworn In As New DSS Director

Williamston – Martin County’s Department of Social Services began a new chapter in the department’s history Monday morning.
Angela Ellis, who spent the past 23 years with Greene County’s Department of Social Services, was sworn in as director.
“Humbled, thankful and grateful,” were the words Ellis used after she was sworn in by Tonya Leggett, Clerk of Superior Court.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the DSS board for giving me the opportunity to serve in a new county,” Ellis said. “I am looking forward to this opportunity.”
She asked the audience, which consisted of county officials and DSS Board members, to help her learn the ways of her new county.
Until the move to Martin County, Ellis served her entire career in Greene County, where she gained experience in various sections of the Department of Social Services. For the past six years, Ellis served as the county’s director.
She has been active in her community, serving on numerous boards such as the Aging and Planning Committee, Greene County Health Care Board and the Greene Lamp Community Action Board. Ellis is also an active member of her church.
Jerry McCrary, Chairman of the Martin County DSS Board, called Ellis, “delightful and sharp,” and explained how she won the hearts of the board during the interview process.
“Not only does she know the business,” said McCrary, “but she has the personality to go with it and that means a lot,” he added.
Ellis holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Barton College in Wilson and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from East Carolina University.