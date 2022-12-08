The Martin County Commissioners are offering a survey on their Facebook page (Martin County Government – NC), allowing Martin County residents to weigh in on local EMS services.
The survey is one part of the county government’s study of the local EMS system. This study has also included meetings with community stakeholders, EMS personnel and chiefs.
The survey was crafted by the county’s EMS committee and consultant CrisisTec, according to Martin County Manager James Bennett.
“We are trying to obtain community input,” Bennett said.
The study, which began a month ago, is designed to improve the county’s EMS system.
The public survey asks respondents to weigh in on the acceptable minimum level of care, maximum response time, EMS billing processes and county funding for EMS.
Bennett said the survey will be open for approximately six weeks. He hopes as many people as possible will complete the survey.
Bennett said feedback from the community is important, since it could influence funding decisions.
“Once CrisisTEC analyzes data from the survey, they will use it to make recommendations to the commissioners,” Bennett said.
The presentation of recommendations is planned for the first quarter of 2023.
Many of the rescue organizations in Martin County are made up of volunteers, or a mix of volunteers and paid professionals, he said.
The following is a timeline of the commissioner’s efforts concerning the future of health care in Martin County provided by Bennett:
July 2021 – Quorum and Affinity introduced Martin County Commissioners to Affinity as a possible operator to take over the Lease of Martin General Hospital (MGH) from Quorum.
September 2021 – An article appeared in the newspaper stating Affinity is taking over the MGH Lease. The board of commissioners agreed to look at Affinity as a possible operator.
Commissioners hired attorney Tom Stukes to help the board navigate the process. Staff and board members continued the process of searching for another operator.
October 2021 – Attorney Tom Stukes updated the board on talks with Quorum attorneys and options going forward.
November 2021 – Staff and board members met with several hospital CEOs throughout North Carolina concerning the possibility of these hospitals operating MGH.
December 2021 – Proposals were sent to Vidant Health requesting Vidant Health operate Martin General Hospital. Vidant Health declined.
January 2022 – Attorney Tom Stukes updated the board on Affinity. Board agreed to hold Quorum to the hospital lease.
February 2022 — An inquiry of interest was sent to Sentara Health, and Sentara declined.
March 2022 – The Martin Board of Commissioners met with Quorum. Quorum indicated if there was not a solution that allowed them to leave Martin General soon — they agreed to begin a “step down” process. Board and legal counsel stated the county would hold Quorum to the terms of the Lease.
A meeting was held with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to determine interest in advising Martin County on Martin General Hospital. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center declined.
April 2022 – Affinity made another presentation to the board. Board requested additional financial information from Affinity. Due diligence was conducted on Affinity. Affinity was found unsuitable.
A renewed proposal was made to Vidant Health based on multiple county opioid funding. Vidant Health declined again.
Negotiations began between Martin County and Quorum on terms for Quorum to buy out of the hospital Lease and provide transition in case a successor operator is found.
June 2022 – Hospital Committee formed with staff, board members, attorneys and citizens.
July 2022 – Meeting held with Atrium Health.
August 2022 – Inquiry of interest was made to Novant Health, and Novant declines interest.
County releases Request for Proposals (RFP) to acquire consultants for feasibility and assessment study regarding sustainable services in Martin County, as well as financial feasibility including renovating or replacing the hospital and facilitating a search for a long-term operator of Martin General Hospital.
Committee met with staff of the N.C. Rural Hospital Program to determine what resources the state has available to assist Martin County in a strategy to move forward, including grant programs.
A letter was sent to the N.C. Attorney General requesting an investigation of performance of Quorum Health at Martin General Hospital.
September 2022 – County received three responses to the RFP for a hospital feasibility study consultant.
Board hired Dawn Carter with Ascendient Health and Criterion Consulting Group as consultants to determine the best health care model for Martin County. Quorum agreed to share in the cost.
Staff and some board members met with attorneys with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office to discuss ongoing performance issues in regard to MGH.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to Quorum concerning performance issues.
Staff and some Board members met with Atrium Health System.
Staff again met with representatives with the N.C. Rural Hospital Program, and staff determined Martin County would not qualify for the Rural Healthcare Provider Transition Project.
October 2022 – The board expanded consultant’s work to include a feasibility study on the hospital building to determine if the hospital could be renovated and at what cost.
N.C. Attorney General’s Office received a response from Quorum.
The Hospital Committee met with Ascendient Health to begin the process. Ascendient Health sent out the health survey.
November 2022 – Hospital committee met with Ascendient Health to review results of health survey and actual data regarding where Martin County residents are receiving health care and what services are being sought.
Ascendient undertakes evaluation of models for sustainable healthcare service in Martin County.
December 2022 Ascendient continues to evaluate models for sustainable healthcare services and conducts assessment of current hospital facility.
Attorney General continues to investigate Quorum’s report on performance.