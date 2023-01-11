Brian O'Neal Powell - Capture

A man who slipped away from deputies Wednesday morning spent less than half a day on the loose.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday morning that a suspect in custody – Brian O’Neal Powell – was on the lam after getting away from deputies during a move from the courtroom to the magistrate’s office in the Martin County Governmental Center.

