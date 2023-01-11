...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A man who slipped away from deputies Wednesday morning spent less than half a day on the loose.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday morning that a suspect in custody – Brian O’Neal Powell – was on the lam after getting away from deputies during a move from the courtroom to the magistrate’s office in the Martin County Governmental Center.
Chief Deputy Drew Robinson confirmed early Wednesday afternoon, however, that Powell was back in custody and facing additional charges.
Powell was arrested on outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium Wednesday morning while he was in district court on additional charges.
“While being moved from the courtroom area of the Governmental Center to the Magistrate’s Office, Powell escaped from the deputy and fled the area on foot,” the Sheriff’s Office had announced on its Facebook page.
Powell, 35, is believed to be a resident of Grace Street in Williamston.
Powell was able to get away at approximately 9:45 a.m., but by 1:40 p.m. he was back in custody.
Robinson said, “The subject was located by deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Williamston Police Department in an abandoned residence off of Main Street in Williamston near the Governmental Center.”
He was reportedly found at 409 East Main St. in Williamston.
Following his capture, Powell was taken to the magistrate’s office where he was served the outstanding warrant for trafficking in opium and an additional charge of misdemeanor escape. He was placed under a $2.6 million secured bond and will make his next court appearance on Jan. 12.