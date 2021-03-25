Williamston – “The first downtown cleanup day of 2021 was successful because of the generous participation and help from community members.”
That was how Zach Dickerson of Williamston Downtown, Inc. summed up Saturday’s workday on the streets of Williamston.
“We appreciate every volunteer that gave his or her Saturday morning to help us make downtown Williamston a better place.” Dickerson explained. “I say a lot that community isn’t a spectator sport, and it was wonderful to have everyone pitching in to help clean up.”
Among the Williamston Downtown volunteers and community members, the F-3 Fellowship group contributed several hours and helpers.
Martin County Chamber of Commerce Director Chase Conner was equally as excited about Saturday’s turnout.
"I am so excited about all the positive momentum happening downtown. It is very encouraging to see local citizens and business leaders getting involved at the ground level helping beautify Main Street,” he said.
“We appreciate the efforts of individuals like Greg Shepherd and his many years of inspiring other business owners to get involved in our community,” Conner added. “Revitalization does not happen overnight but with positive attitudes and local volunteers, we can keep improving our community one garden and green space at a time."
When the project got underway, volunteers made discoveries, which led to a change in course.
Dickerson explained what occurred. “Basically, when we started to get into thinning out the monkey grass and trimming the bushes up, we realized that the roots were all tangled up and the growth so dense that it would have been a huge undertaking to thin them out individually. We decided as a group, after doing those first two beds, that it would be better to start fresh and just gut the beds. We talked with Public Works to see if they’d be willing to just come in with a backhoe and clean up the beds so we can go back and plant new flowers and plants in them.