Filing is completed, but the list of candidates may not be just yet.
With filing complete, only one race has developed as incumbent Clerk of Superior Court Tonya Leggett is being challenged in the Democratic Primary by Carla Hardy Peele of Williamston. The winner of the primary will likely be the clerk as there is no Republican or Libertarian opposition.
Sheriff Tim Manning is the only person to declare his candidacy during the filing period, but Marvin Hilliard has filed a petition request. Hilliard, whom Manning defeated in the Democratic primary four years ago, has until noon on May 17 to turn in his signatures.
Both incumbent Martin County Commissioners are seeking re-election. Republican Joe Ayers and Democrat Ronnie Smith each filed to seek another term on the board. They face no opposition.
Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, who is in her first term, is seeking the Democratic nomination to retain her seat in a vastly redrawn District 3. Sen. Bazemore will face opposition in the Democratic primary as she will square off with Valerie Jordan, who is a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board.
The winner will meet State Rep. Bobby Hanig of Powell’s Point, who is seeking the Republican nomination to move into the state senate.
The new District 3 will encompass Bertie, Martin, Hertford, Northampton, Halifax, Warren, Gates, Tyrrell, Camden and Currituck counties.
There will also be a race for the N.C. House District 23 seat which has represented Martin and Edgecombe counties for many years, and is now adding Bertie County.
Incumbent Democrat Shelly Willingham of Rocky Mount will be challenged by Republican James Proctor of Whitakers.
Three candidates are seeking re-election in unopposed bids in the Second Judicial District, which includes Martin County, including District Court Judges Darrell B. Cayton Jr. (D-Washington) and Regina Rodgers Parker (D-Williamston) and District Attorney Seth Edwards (D-Washington).
A contest in which no incumbent will run is the First Congressional District, where longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring. There will be a host of candidates, both Democrat and Republican to seek the seat.
On the Democratic side, the two most well-known candidates are longtime State Sen. Don Davis of Snow Hill and former state Sen. Erica Smith of Henrico. Smith, who had long been running for the U.S. Senate, changed course to file for the Congressional seat. Sen. Davis had 0long been considered a likely candidate when Rep. Butterfield retired.
The will be joined on the ballot for the Democratic nomination by Julian C. Bishop of Garner, who does not reside in the district, and Jason Albert Spriggs of Henderson.
On the Republican side, the most recognizable name is that of Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. He will be opposed for the Republican nomination by Martin County resident Brad Roberson (no relation) and Sandy Smith, who lost to Rep. Butterfield in the 2020 election.
Also filing for the Republican nomination are Will Aiken of Henderson, Billy Strickland of Goldsboro, Henry Williams II of Greenville and Ernest Reeves of Greenville.
There are also a number of candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat being left vacant by the retirement of Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
The likely Democratic nominee – Cheri Beasley of Raleigh – is a former N.C. Supreme Court Justice. While she is the presumptive nominee, there are 11 other candidates.
The Republican primary is likely to be more competitive with four high-profile candidates including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, Congressman Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker and Marjorie Eastman, a Cary Republican who has been backed by several organizations.
The primary election is set for May 17.
