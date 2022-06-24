Siloam United Methodist Church in Jamesville sustained extensive damage due to a fire. Arson is suspected and the event is being investigated by The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal, the M.C. Fire Marshal and the M.C. Sheriff’s Office.
Deborah Griffin
Two fires kept the Jamesville Fire Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s office busy through the night Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday morning.
Both incidents are in close proximity to each other.
At approximately 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and Jamesville firefighters responded to 1499 Hardison Rd. in Jamesville, where a recreation vehicle (RV) camper was on fire.
The fire was extinguished and resulted in a total loss of the camper. The owner, Jay James Jandrain, was not in the camper and currently resides in Raleigh.
Later, at approximately 12:59 Thursday morning deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Jamesville firefighters, responded to Siloam United Methodist Church at 24640 U.S. 64 in Jamesville, where the church’s Fellowship Hall was engulfed in flames.
“The fire was extinguished and resulted in significant loss,” according to the press release sent out by the sheriff’s department.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal, the M.C. Fire Marshal and the M.C. Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into the two fires.
At this time, no cause or determination of how the fires started have been identified.
“These cases remain under active investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” per the Sheriff’s Office.