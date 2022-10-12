Fire Prevention Week is officially Oct. 3-15, but Williamston Fire Rescue EMS Department Fire Chief Michael Peaks said, “Fire prevention awareness is really all year long.”

The department has plans to visit some of the preschools and Martin County Schools to familiarize children with firefighters and equipment to ease children’s fears in case they were to be involved in a rescue.

