The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a grant for critical lifesaving equipment from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
“As first responders continue to serve Martin County, it’s important the Sheriff’s Office remains properly equipped to handle all emergencies,” said Chief Deputy Drew Robinson.
“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recognized our need for new lifesaving equipment and recently awarded us a $13,120 grant to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators. These defibrillators will provide our officers with tools that could help save someone’s life during a cardiac emergency and ultimately improve the lifesaving capabilities of our first responders,” he said.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the funding was priceless.
“We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Greenville for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Sheriff Manning. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything — because in an emergency, every second counts.”
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 90 grants totaling more than $2 million to public safety organizations across the country that need critical lifesaving equipment and resources.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70 percent of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.