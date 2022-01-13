Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain announced it has received a $100,000 donation from First Citizens Bank to support the organization’s greatest needs and strategic initiatives.
This contribution will have an immediate impact on all 17 Boys & Girls Clubs across seven counties in eastern North Carolina, specifically supporting child safety, academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and leadership.
“First Citizens Bank has been a passionate and loyal supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs in eastern North Carolina for many years. We are truly grateful for their continued generosity,” said Kirk Dominick, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain interim president. “As we continue facing the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this investment will help us serve more kids, more often, and with greater impact.”
Gordon Jethro, Area Executive for First Citizens Bank, presented the $100,000 check to Dominick and Board of Directors member Steve Stephenson at the Jack Minges Club on Fire Tower Road in Winterville.
“First Citizens is thrilled to make this donation that will support vital programs at local Boys & Girls Clubs and help young people across the region,” said Jethro. “First Citizens has served eastern North Carolina for 124 years. As the largest family-controlled bank in the country, we’re committed to helping the places we call home. That’s why we believe it’s important, especially in these critical times, to give back and assist organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs that do so much for our communities.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain works to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
There are five clubs in Pitt County, two in Beaufort County, one in Lenoir County, one in Greene County, two in Martin County, three in Craven County and three in Carteret County.
Club programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and citizenship with an over-arching goal of building strong youth and communities.