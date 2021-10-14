ROBERSONVILLE - A new and exciting partnership was celebrated Tuesday with a reception and check presentation at South Creek Middle School.
Flagstone Foods, which employs more than 500 people, has invested $20,000 in the future of students in the South Creek attendance area in the form of a grant. These funds will allow South Creek Middle School to offer and deliver Project Lead The Way, a premier learning curriculum designed to enhance career learning curriculum and better prepare students for future success.
“Martin County Schools, Flagstone Foods and Project Lead The Way share a vision,” explained Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools. “We believe all students, beginning at a young age, need access to real-world applied learning experiences that empower them to gain the skills they need to thrive in every step after graduation.”
Fonseca pointed out how students and the local economy count on this belief.
“We are so fortunate to have a partner such as Flagstone Foods who share the desire to strengthen our community and sees our children as the place to invest their efforts,” Fonseca continued.
Donna Manning, principal of South Creek Middle School, described the heart of Project Lead The Way.
“Each Project Lead The Way Gateway (or module) unit engages our students in activities that not only build knowledge and skills in areas including computer science, engineering and biomedical science. It also empowers our students to develop essential skills such as problem-solving, critical and creative thinking, communication, collaboration and most of all perseverance,” she said.
Although Project Lead The Way is designed for kindergarten through twelfth grade, South Creek Middle School will begin the journey focused on sixth, seventh and eighth grade opportunities to allow students to face real-world challenges and become independent problem solvers.
“We made the commitment a long time ago that we were going to be here in the community,” Tony Hinton, Employee and Community Relations Manager for Flagstone’s Robersonville facility told the group.
According to Hinton, part of that commitment goes back to Bob Scalia, Flagstone’s CEO, who Hinton credited with sharing the need for “exposing our new generation to the wide range of career possibilities,” which is what Project Lead The Way is designed to do.
Flagstone employs more than 450 people, many of whom have students who attend schools in the South Creek district, according to Hinton. And those families are just a part of the reason Flagstone is “committed” to investing in the community.
Another being the variety of career paths available onsite at Flagstone. They see this as an opportunity to help possibly prepare their future employees.
“It’s not only a commitment today, it’s long-lasting,” he explained to the audience. “Today, tomorrow and into the future.”
“With this donation, we say we are committed and we care,” Hinton stated as the check was presented to South Creek Middle School and Martin County Schools representatives.
“We look forward to bringing some students to our facilities and our career path,” he said.
Project Lead The Way will kick off at South Creek High School with a focus on flight and space for sixth-grade students. Seventh graders will dive into computer science innovation makers and eighth-graders will study energy and the environment.
Brianna Garcia, an eighth-grade science teacher, was the first to complete her professional development module for the energy and environment block and was awarded her completion certificate at the event.
Garcia, Courtney Groover and Debbie Leggett, all Project Lead The Way teachers, were in attendance.
Tasha Myrick, Human Resources Manager for the Robersonville plant; McGarrett Smith, Production Supervisor and Kay Brown, employee and mother of students at South Creek Middle/ High School joined Hinton for the event.
Gail Cargile, Kenneth Harrell and Van Heath — all members of the Martin County Board of Education — were also on hand for the presentation.
To learn more about Project Lead The Way, visit the program website at www.pltw.org.