(The Center Square) – State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for governor, but experts predict he’ll face an uphill battle in the primary against a lieutenant governor with strong appeal to Trump Republicans.
Folwell announced his campaign to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term limited, at the Forsyth County Republican annual convention on Saturday. This came just two days after Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson set a date for a rally at Ace Speedway, notorious in the COVID-19 era because of Cooper ordering it shut down to fulfill his mandates; Robinson is expected to make his campaign official there in about three weeks.
“People have lost confidence in their government,” Folwell said at the event. “You can see it in the voter registration rolls. The majority of people in our state are not affiliated with any political party. There is no other mathematical way of describing that people have lost confidence.”
The 64-year-old Raleigh native who has called Winston-Salem home for decades owns statewide wins for his position from 2016 and 2020; he was third in the 2012 primary for lieutenant governor. He was in the state House from 2005-13.
Folwell contends voters want a governor who consistently finds conservative and common sense solutions, puts North Carolinians first, and has a strong legislative track record of accomplishments.
He’s expected to face off in the Republican primary against Robinson, who has a reputation as an outspoken culture warrior with a confrontational style that appeals to Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Robinson, who appeared to soften his rhetoric during the Republican rebuttal to Cooper’s State of the State address earlier this month, said last week he’s planning a big announcement for an April rally at Alamance County’s Ace Speedway.
He’s faced criticism for comments about LGBTQ issues, most recently during a church sermon last week.
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College, pointed to the 2022 U.S. Senate primary as evidence North Carolina Republicans are “firmly in the Trump camp, and that candidates vying for the party’s nomination, especially in an open-seat contest, need to appeal to that base.”
“If you look back at the 2022 U.S. Senate GOP contest, you had two obvious Trump-style candidates in Ted Budd and Mark Walker, with former Governor Pat McCrory trying to make a different lane among non-Trump Republican voters,” Bitzer said. “Taking both Budd and Walker's performance in that contest, two-thirds of the NC Republican primary electorate went ‘Trump,’ while McCrory got a quarter of the vote.”
Christopher Cooper, director of the public policy institute at Western Carolina University, offered a similar take on the matchup, which contrasts the more low-key Folwell’s eight years of experience in the General Assembly with Robinson’s relative inexperience in politics and nonconventional style. Robinson, formerly in the furniture industry, launched his political career from a viral video defending the Second Amendment at a Greensboro City Council meeting in 2018.
“Dale Folwell and Mark Robinson share the same party label and the same general views about the role of government in economic policy, but that’s about it,” Christopher Cooper said. “There is no doubt that Robinson is the front-runner in this race. His name recognition is higher, and his brash style has made him extremely popular with the Republican base.”
At least some Republicans in the General Assembly seem to agree.
“100$ side bet there is not a soul that can beat Lt. Governor Robinson in a primary,” Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, posted to Twitter on Sunday. “We will lose what has been a fiscally strong Treasurer who will be nothing more than a speed bump in the primary. It will be a complete stomp down.”
Whoever emerges from the Republican primary is expected to face off against Attorney General Josh Stein, an Ivy Leaguer and former lawmaker who declared his candidacy in January.
Another obstacle: North Carolina has elected only one Republican governor this century, and only three since Daniel Lindsay Russell held the office from 1897-1901. Since that time, voters have elected 23 Democrats to the position.
“When Stein made his announcement for seeking the Democratic nomination, he directly addressed Robinson’s rhetoric, and I think that’s going to be the crux of a general campaign, if it’s the two pitted against each other: how far to the right will Robinson go, and can Stein capitalize on attacking a strident social/evangelical conservative campaign?” Bitzer said.
He added relevance to what became known as the bathroom bill, House Bill 2 that McCrory signed March 23, 2016. It denied access to public toilets by gender or transgender identity, later went through repeal, and ultimately cost the incumbent McCrory against Roy Cooper in the November 2016 race by 10,263 votes of more than 4.7 million cast.
“When the rear-view of the controversial HB2 legislation and the impact that had on the state," Bitzer said, "I think the true test for November 2024 will be this hard-right conservative campaign of Robinson pitted against what may be a more moderate, middle-of-the-road campaign by Stein.”