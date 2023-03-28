Dale Folwell

State Treasurer Dale Folwell

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

(The Center Square) – State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for governor, but experts predict he’ll face an uphill battle in the primary against a lieutenant governor with strong appeal to Trump Republicans.

Folwell announced his campaign to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term limited, at the Forsyth County Republican annual convention on Saturday. This came just two days after Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson set a date for a rally at Ace Speedway, notorious in the COVID-19 era because of Cooper ordering it shut down to fulfill his mandates; Robinson is expected to make his campaign official there in about three weeks.