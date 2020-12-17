Williamston - Town commissioners approved changes to an existing ordinance regarding mobile food vendors.
The original policy only allowed for up to five, $200 annual permits at one time, issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The amendment allows for special one-day event permits for $50 per food truck with a maximum of three permits per event.
These permits can only be issued if a current business is having a special event.
Any business wanting to have a special event could have up to three food truck vendors who could get a one-time special event permit to operate at their location.
"We wanted to allow for additional food trucks to come into town for special events and for businesses and institutions to take advantage of having mobile food vendors without having an 'open door' policy that could potentially hinder the business of our local restaurants," explained Cameron Braddy, Town Planning and Zoning Administrator.
The ordinance keeps the five annual permits in place while allowing one-day permits for business events with a max of three one-day permits issued for any one-day period.
In other business, commissioners discussed the Parks and Recreation Department's upcoming basketball season and concerns regarding COVID-19.
Agreeing with the recommendation of Allen Overby, Department Director, commissioners voted unanimously to cancel the season, citing safety concerns.
Commissioners also approved the revocation of three of the five taxi cab franchises currently issued in town.
The franchise owner must pay an annual license fee of $15, which covers the use of one vehicle, and an additional $15 for each additional vehicle operated under the issued certificate.
Franchise owners must also bring the vehicles in twice annually for inspection by the Williamston Police Department, per the ordinance.
According to John O'Daniel, Town Administrator, only two of the five current franchise holders - Ann's Taxi and Gainer's Taxi - were currently in compliance with the taxi ordinance and are licensed by the town.
Licenses are issued annually prior to Feb. 1 after proof of fees and inspection is provided.
O'Daniel explained letters were sent to the other taxi franchise holders - Bland Taxi, Roberson Taxi and Little's Taxi - offering an opportunity to participate in "quasi-judicial hearings" to discuss the possible revocation of the franchise for failure to comply with the town's taxi ordinance.
The deadline outlined in the letter has passed with no request for a hearing has been received.
Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown asked for a motion to approve the requested revocations, which was offered by Commissioner Jerry Knox, and a second came from Commissioner William Coffield.
The motion carried with all commissioners - Al Chesson, Ronell Rogers, Alton Moore, Knox and Coffield - voting in favor.