Williamston – A review of the Martin County audit for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2020 was on the agenda for the Jan. 13 regular meeting of the Martin County Commissioners.
“First and most important, we issued an unqualified opinion,” explained Madonna Stafford, a partner with Carr, Riggs and Ingram C.P.A.’s New Bern office.
This included specific checks of the Medical Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, N.C. E911 Project Funds and N.C. Housing Agency Grant Funds.
Stafford stated these were found to be in compliance without any deficiencies.
The county finished the fiscal year with a fund balance equaling 26.8 percent of general fund expenditures, which exceeds the county policy of a minimum 20 percent. She defined the county’s fund balance – the primary operating fund as being, “in good shape.”
“2020 results in the proprietary funds were a little better than we had seen in previous years,” Stafford explained, “just need to point out the water districts are still losing money and they are not financially independent.”
Stafford, who was the partner in charge of this year’s Martin County audit and worked on previous Martin County audits for 12 years, acknowledged this has been an ongoing problem.
She pointed out, “The LGC does monitor closely and may contact the county to find out the county’s plan.”
Stafford applauded the staff of the Finance Department and Director Cindy Ange, who now serves as Interim County Manager, who helped the audit run smoothly.
Martin County’s Finance Department, who prepares much of the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) themselves, has been recognized for excellence in reporting for 29 consecutive years.
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) again
awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Martin County for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Ange confirmed the department has not received a decision on the 2019-2020 report while it is still being reviewed.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.