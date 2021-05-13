WASHINGTON COUNTY - "Don't ever get too comfortable, even on a river you know."
That is what Kyle Barkley, Senior Wildlife Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, said was his takeaway from a Saturday morning boat crash that injured four.
About 6:30 a.m. on May 8, Barkley was dispatched to a double boat crash where the Roanoke River empties into the Albemarle Sound.
Two boats were following one another with two individuals in each boat. All four people involved were reportedly from Bertie and Chowan counties. Names have not been released at this time.
Barkley stated one person was transported by helicopter from medical treatment and another was taken to Vidant Edenton. The others were treated at the scene.
The first boat hit what Barkley called a submerged log, breaking the motor off the boat and throwing it into the passenger area of the vessel. The same thing happened when the second boat hit the same object.
"I do not believe speed was a factor in this case," Barkley stated, "just a mostly submerged object."
Barkley explained there were many moving parts in the response to Saturday's accident.
"It took a team to make this work," he said, crediting the skills of Bertie EMS, Roper Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County EMS and two EastCare helicopters from Vidant. Each agency answered the call for assistance - along with North Carolina Wildlife - following Saturday's crash.
The conditions of the passengers are not known at this time.
Four injured in Double Boat Crash
Speed not believed to have played a role
Sarah Hodges Stalls
The Enterprise
