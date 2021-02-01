Francis Manning Room - Research opportunities by appointment only

Williamston – The Asa Biggs House may not be open to the public for tours at this time; however, the Martin County Historical Society wants residents to know some services are still available.
Anyone with questions regarding local history or genealogy are encouraged to contact the MCHS via email at info@martincountynchistory.com, by way of their Facebook page (search Martin County Historical Society) or through their website, www.martincountynchistory.com. Their mailing address is: Martin County Historical Society, P.O. Box 468, Williamston, N.C. 27892.
Given advance notice, MCHS is glad to entertain visitors wishing to research in the Francis Manning History Room inside the Asa Biggs House, 100 E. Church St. Williamston. COVID safety protocols must be followed.
Of special interest, last year the MCHS acquired from Adams Publishing Group the newspaper archive of The Enterprise and Weekly Herald from 1900-1980.
MCHS feels this will greatly enhance options for researchers who for various reasons may require access to original papers copies.
Members hope to resume activity such as public tours at the Asa Biggs House later in the spring or as the situation permits.