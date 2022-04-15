WASHINGTON - The local Guardian Ad Litem Program turns the focus on supporting families during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and North Carolina Guardian ad Litem in the Second Judicial District is raising awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to step up and become North Carolina Guardian ad Litem child advocate volunteers to help end child abuse and neglect by being a voice for the children in the community.
The Second Judicial District is made up of Martin, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
North Carolina Guardian ad litem volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life who share a desire to help a child.
The program provides screening and specialized training to volunteers who then advocate for children in foster care, providing a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
“Our volunteer’s first priority when appointed to represent a child is to ensure the child is safe, secure and, when possible, placed with family. When the court is first involved with a child and their family, reunification is the goal. Our hope is that families will receive services and make the changes needed to safely reunify. It’s one big step in the efforts to break the cycle for the next generation.,” said North Carolina GAL Program in the Second Judicial District Administrator Michele Mullis.
North Carolina Guardian ad Litem volunteers are assigned to a child or sibling group to advocate for their best interests in court. The volunteers get to know the child and those involved in their life, such as their parents, other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers, in order to develop a clear picture of the child’s unique situation.
They engage those important to the child to help build a network of support, so that the child has access to resources to address any needs after the case ends. The volunteers make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the goal of ensuring that the child is provided safety and permanency.
Locally, the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem in Martin, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties serves 338 children in 2021, thanks to the dedication and commitment of its volunteers.
“There is always a need for more volunteers. By becoming a volunteer, you can make a difference and do your part to help support the children right here in our community,” said Mullis.
“We hope for the day when our program is no longer needed because all our children are growing up in safe, secure and supportive families, without the need for state or court intervention. Until that time, we will continue to invite members of our community to be a voice for neglected and abused children by becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer,” she continued.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and if anyone suspects a child is being neglected of abused, report it to the local Department of Social Services.
For more information of NC GAL, visit www.volunteerforgal.org or call 252-974-7864.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.