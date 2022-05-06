OAK CITY - The inaugural Goosenest fest is coming to town.
Martin County and surrounding region residents are invited to come out and enjoy the many activities taking place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. May 21 in the town of Oak City.
Vonetta Porter, Chair of Goosenest Festival, came up with the idea to have a festival in Oak City due to it being in the western part of the county, where not much activity takes place.
She thought that it would be a good idea to host a fun event on that side of the county for all of the citizens to enjoy.
The name for the festival was chosen due to Oak City being called Goosenest many years ago, which was the original name of Oak City. The committee wants to take Oak City back to the old roots and inform the people of the history of the town.
This year will be the first year that the town will host the event. The committee had planned for the event to begin in 2019, but due to COVID it was postponed until this year.
“I would love the people to come out to the family-friendly event to see what Oak City has to offer along with enjoying the first annual event,” Porter said.
A parade will begin at 10 a.m. which will include multiple high school bands, car and motorcycle clubs, the Oak City Fire Department and many other groups. Following the parade there will be over 20 vendors set up selling food and merchandise along with bouncy houses and different genres of live music.
There will also be a history of the town exhibit being displayed at the fire department in Oak City the day of the event. The exhibit will consist of different pictures of the older buildings in the town, along with a description of what the building is and how old the building is. The exhibit’s purpose is to display the history of the city so the citizens are able to learn more about it’s history.
Unfortunately, the deadline to register as a vendor for the event has already passed.
However, if anyone is interested in participating in the parade the deadline to register for that is not until May 12. To register to be a participant in the parade, contact Porter to do so.