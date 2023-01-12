Greenville police on Wednesday confirmed that a body recovered from the Tar River on Friday is Khalil Jefferson, 22, a man whose disappearance on Dec. 2 sparked weeks of searching along the South Tar River Greenway.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jefferson’s death a suicide according to a spokeswoman for GPD.

