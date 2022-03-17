WILLIAMSTON - “I come with good news.”
That is what Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Director Wes Gray told the Martin County Commissioners during a COVID-19 update last week.
According to Gray, this is the seventh week of declining COVID-19 cases throughout the state and Martin County.
“We are still continuing testing. We have five sites in the district, and three of those sites are in Martin County. We don’t know the exact number of tests being administered currently because tests are available for at-home delivery, convenience stores, pharmacies. But the cases are down,” Gray added.
He said it is time to shift from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
The pandemic response includes daily case counts, the percentage of positive cases and mass vaccination events.
The new endemic response will focus on syndromic surveillance, including case count/ER visits, wastewater monitoring, monitoring new variants, measuring hospitalizations, promoting vaccines and treatment and the focus of outbreaks at long-term care facilities and correction facilities.
According to Gray, the new response will eventually change the daily reports to weekly reports.
Wastewater monitoring is something gradually being studied more.
According to the data, wastewater monitoring shows it can pick up a surge in cases before it happens.
“There have been new color-coded maps created showing low, medium and high community spread areas. Martin County is in the medium classification. It is recommended to end mask mandates in county buildings,” said Gray.
The town of Williamston and Martin County Schools have already agreed to remove the mask mandate from their buildings.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 6,112 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 12 active cases in Martin County, which includes no new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 379 breakthrough cases.
There have been 91 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
Gray did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths in his report.
Currently, there is one individual hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard update for the week ending Friday, March. 11, there are no reported COVID-19 cases for students and staff.
As of Tuesday, March 15, there are two ongoing outbreaks within Martin County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the outbreaks.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where four staff members and 14 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Williamston House, a residential care facility, where reported six staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
According to Gray the numbers have remained stable with both outbreaks and he expects both to be classified as resolved soon.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination,” said Gray.
There are three free COVID-19 testing sites in Martin County provided through OptumServe.
Participants are required to preregister for rapid tests at each location. Otherwise, participants will only receive a PCR test if driving up to the testing site.
Testing is available at the Scout Hut from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Scout Hut is located at 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Testing is available in Robersonville at the old East End Cafeteria from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The old East End Cafeteria is located at 1121 Third St. Ext. in Robersonville.
A third testing site is available at Jamesville at Gospel Light Church of Christ from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Gospel Light Church of Christ is located at 3337 Old U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-877-562-4850 for more information or to register.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address. Visit www.covidtests.gov to request a shipment of tests.
“Call to schedule a vaccine appointment at our offices in Plymouth, Williamston or Columbia. Vaccines are free, and available to anyone five years old and older. Please continue to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated,” Gray added.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
