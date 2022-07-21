...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Information is limited in an early morning Greenville shooting that killed a man.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department put out Tuesday afternoon said that about 2 a.m. that morning Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Officers found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.
The apartment is located off of Whichard Road and between the Paramount 3800 Apartments to the south and The Residences at Greenville to the east. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway borders the residence to the west.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that the incident appears to be a homicide but that circumstances are still under investigation.
The release said detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active. The department urges anyone with information to contact Greenville-Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.