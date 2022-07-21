Information is limited in an early morning Greenville shooting that killed a man.

A news release from the Greenville Police Department put out Tuesday afternoon said that about 2 a.m. that morning Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Officers found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

The apartment is located off of Whichard Road and between the Paramount 3800 Apartments to the south and The Residences at Greenville to the east. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway borders the residence to the west.

Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that the incident appears to be a homicide but that circumstances are still under investigation.

The release said detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active. The department urges anyone with information to contact Greenville-Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.

