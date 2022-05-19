WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School senior Briley Bickerstaff is one of four students chosen to receive a $1,500 scholarship bestowed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).
The Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship honors the late Adams, a former executive director of the NCHSAA.
This is the first time in history it will be awarded to four student athletes. Two females, including Bickerstaff, and two males will receive $1,500 each.
The scholarship was created to honor Adams for his more than 40 years of dedication to helping the boys and girls of North Carolina by offering opportunities to participate in athletics.
According to the NCHSAA, Adams led the Association through huge transitions and great expansions during his tenure as Executive Director from 1984 until he retired in 2010. Before becoming executive director, Adams served as assistant executive director and supervisor of officials for the Association for 17 years. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 81.
The two female awards are given in honor of his daughter, Michelle Adams Szwajkun, who participated at Chapel Hill High School on the cross-country team, including a spot on the 1984 state championship team.
The two male awards are given in memory of Charlie Adams’ son, C. Scott Adams, who wrestled at Chapel Hill High School and was the first Tiger to compete in the state wrestling championships, finishing fourth overall.
Bickerstaff is a four-year member of the RHS varsity cross country and track and field teams, where she served as captain of the cross country team and was the MVP all four years.
“I feel honored to have received this award, not only because it recognizes the NCHAA, but it is in honor of Charlie Adams’ children who were dedicated athletes,” said Bickerstaff. “I hope to honor that legacy.”
Bickerstaff was the 1-A Cross Country State Runner-up her junior and senior years.
Last year in track and field, she was the 1-A State Champion for the 3200-meter run and runner up for the 1600-meter run. This year she was the 1-A State Champion in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs for indoor track. On May 21, she will compete in the NCHSAA State Finals in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
She has maintained a 3.85 unweighted GPA and was named to the Academic All-Conference team each of her four high school years.
Bickerstaff was inducted into the National Honor Society her sophomore year.
She has also been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact/Key Club, Phi Theta Kappa Society and the Alpha Beta Gamma society.
Bickerstaff has given back to her community by volunteering with Toys for Tots, Operation Christmas Child, Blessings in a Backpack and Special Olympics.
She plans to attend North Carolina State University and become a Registered Dietitian.
Bickerstaff told NCHSAA, “Leadership requires courage. When you lead with courage it is contagious.”
Other recipients of the scholarship are Connor Goodman from Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, Luke Hegler from East Rowan High School in Salisbury and Rachel Bowers from Research Triangle High School in Durham.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.