About 50 people gathered in the crossroads town of Hamilton early in October to march against dementia for the 10th year.
Organizers said they exceeded their goal of $10,000 by $2,000, allowing them to give a $12,000 gift to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina.
Patricia Mooring, the volunteer host-site chair, said they were so excited.
She and her aunt, Mary Greene, began the walk in Hamilton in 2012, after Patricia’s mother (Mary’s sister) was diagnosed with the disease. She passed away two years later, but the duo continued the walk, dubbed “De-feet Dementia” by the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina.
“We are committed to do this as long as we can,” said Greene.
Over the years, the group has raised close to $100,000.
The walk, on Saturday, Oct. 8, began at the Morris Lynch Community Center and walkers wove through the town for almost two miles in a giant square, which included a walk downtown and passed by the Hamilton Rosenwald School, showcasing the stages of the building’s restoration.
Executive Director of the Dementia Alliance of N.C. Heather Hooper said this walk was one of four throughout the state.
“All of the money raised here goes to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina,” she said. “Our organization supports those living with dementia and their caregivers. All the money raised stays here in the state, which is great.”
Office Manager of the Dementia Alliance Jean Lembke said, “This is an amazing community. They have pulled together to raise over $100,000 through the years for Dementia Alliance.”
She said it was unusual for a small community to raise this much money.
“I think Hamilton is a very special community and they all support each other,” she added.
Both of Moorings’ parents were diagnosed with dementia, which led her to participate in the John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics at the University of Miami. Every 10 years they do assessments, she said.
According to the Institute, historically African Americans and Hispanic individuals with Alzheimer disease (a form of dementia) and their families, have been underrepresented in biomedical research. It is their goal to make sure “everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status have access to precision/personalized medicine.”
The Institute states more than 5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer disease or related dementia. By 2060, there could be three times as many cases as there are today.
Mooring said as a Tier One County, many people in Martin County still don’t have access to good health care.
She is hoping the walk will continue to shine a light on the healthcare gaps living in a Tier One Community bring.