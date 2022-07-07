...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Veterans were honored guests at the Fourth of July on Saturday in Hamilton.
A service honoring Veterans was held at the gazebo near Town Hall after the Hamilton Fourth of July parade Saturday. Mike O’Neal spoke about what the Fourth of July really means. Commissioner Judith Stewart and Mayor Ervin Williams are pictured behind him.
Deborah Griffin/The enterprise
Uncle Sam (Charles Meacomes from Wilson) towered over the Fourth of July parade in Hamilton on Saturday.
Deborah Griffin/The Enterprise
Go Kart racers were a hit at the parade Saturday in Hamilton.
Heavy clouds threatened Saturday morning’s preparations to honor Veterans with a first Independence Day parade in Hamilton.
By 10 a.m., clouds dispersed; engines revved; motorcycles vroomed; the Sudan Shriner Clown Bus blared; clowns tumbled and danced and buoyed spirits.
About 50 people, on foot, slits, two wheels and four wheels participated in Saturday’s parade. About 25 Veterans took part in the parade.
Spectators, realizing the rain held off, slowly made their way out of cars and homes where they had waited to see if the parade would go on.
Mike Holiday, who serves on the parade committee, said he felt it was a success, especially as their first Independence Day parade.
Once the music died down, a more solemn experience took place at the gazebo near the Hamilton Town Hall.
The Colors were posted by Ken Hutchinson of the American Legion Post 131 and Wayne Bray of the Williamston Amvets Post 227; and U.S. Army Veteran Lauren O’Neal presented a ceremonial wreath.
Hamilton Mayor Ervin Williams welcomed everyone.
Thurman Savage, Martin County Veterans Service Officer gave an invocation.
Mike O’Neal from American Legion Post 131 spoke about freedom and asked the audience what July Fourth meant to them.
He said people should realize it represents 246 years of freedom in the greatest nation in the world, after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith also spoke about freedom.
“We celebrate a lot of holidays, and we don’t always know the history behind them. This holiday is all about freedom,” he said. “In 1776, that is where our freedom started. I look around and we have a very diverse crowd, and that is great. It means different things to different folk,” he said. “For me as a black man, [freedom] started in 1863. The Emancipation and we just celebrated Juneteenth Day.
“Freedom is about being able to enjoy your family and relationships. You enjoy your family while you can. We are only here for a short period of time,” he added.
Mayor Williams concluded the program and encouraged citizens and veterans to stop by the old town hall where Hamilton Fire/Rescue/EMS was selling hotdogs and sausage dogs.