Heavy clouds threatened Saturday morning’s preparations to honor Veterans with a first Independence Day parade in Hamilton.

By 10 a.m., clouds dispersed; engines revved; motorcycles vroomed; the Sudan Shriner Clown Bus blared; clowns tumbled and danced and buoyed spirits.

About 50 people, on foot, slits, two wheels and four wheels participated in Saturday’s parade. About 25 Veterans took part in the parade.

Spectators, realizing the rain held off, slowly made their way out of cars and homes where they had waited to see if the parade would go on.

Mike Holiday, who serves on the parade committee, said he felt it was a success, especially as their first Independence Day parade.

Once the music died down, a more solemn experience took place at the gazebo near the Hamilton Town Hall.

The Colors were posted by Ken Hutchinson of the American Legion Post 131 and Wayne Bray of the Williamston Amvets Post 227; and U.S. Army Veteran Lauren O’Neal presented a ceremonial wreath.

Hamilton Mayor Ervin Williams welcomed everyone.

Thurman Savage, Martin County Veterans Service Officer gave an invocation.

Mike O’Neal from American Legion Post 131 spoke about freedom and asked the audience what July Fourth meant to them.

He said people should realize it represents 246 years of freedom in the greatest nation in the world, after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith also spoke about freedom.

“We celebrate a lot of holidays, and we don’t always know the history behind them. This holiday is all about freedom,” he said. “In 1776, that is where our freedom started. I look around and we have a very diverse crowd, and that is great. It means different things to different folk,” he said. “For me as a black man, [freedom] started in 1863. The Emancipation and we just celebrated Juneteenth Day.

“Freedom is about being able to enjoy your family and relationships. You enjoy your family while you can. We are only here for a short period of time,” he added.

Mayor Williams concluded the program and encouraged citizens and veterans to stop by the old town hall where Hamilton Fire/Rescue/EMS was selling hotdogs and sausage dogs.

