HAMILTON – A Hamilton man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following a probe by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect July 7 outside of the Hamilton Fire Department, where he was employed at the time. He has since been relieved of his duties, Hamilton Fire Chief Joshua Brownfiled told WITN-TV.
Arrested was Stephan James Swearingen, 45, 12694 N.C. 125 in Hamilton. He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and was confined on a $50,000 unsecured bond. He was released after satisfying the bond.