In celebration of Independence Day, the town of Hamilton is honoring military Veterans with a patriotic parade.
Everyone is invited to join the celebration downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2.
Mark Holiday, who serves on the parade committee, said, “This is something we have never done before.”
Traditionally, the town holds a Christmas parade in December, but because of COVID-19, they have not held one for the past two years.
Town leaders wanted to do something to bring attention to veterans in honor of the Independence Day holiday.
“The veterans will lead the parade,” he added.
Veterans of all abilities are invited to take part in the parade.
“If they have trouble walking, they can ride on a golf cart with a flag on it,” Holiday continued.
“We want all veterans involved – old, young — it doesn’t matter. If you were in the military, you were in the military,” he said.
He hopes veterans will participate from all over Martin County, as well as outside the county.
Holiday said Hamilton chose to highlight veterans because “they need more support,” he said. “When Mrs. Deanie Edmonson was alive, she always kept things going on for the Veterans in Hamilton.” Edmonson died in 2021.
Holiday wants veterans to know how special they are.
A short flag ceremony and service honoring veterans will be held at the gazebo next to Town Hall following the parade.
The town will hand out flags for waving as the parade passes by.
Anyone wanting to take part in the parade is encouraged to decorate floats with patriotic themes.
“We already have some Shriner groups coming in,” Holiday said.
The town is encouraging vendors to set up and take part in Independence Day Celebration for free. Call the Hamilton Town Hall for more information.
Holiday said live music is planned.
“We are working on our lineup,” he added.
The town wants the day to be a family affair.
“We are trying to make a whole day of it. We are going to have things for kids, like blow-ups and rock-climbing walls,” Holiday said. “After the parade, we will have things going on at the ballpark.”
Although there is no charge for the festivities, food will be available for purchase from vendors.
He said he hopes it will be a day to remember.
“We are looking for motorcycles, antique cars — anybody that is interested,” he said.
The committee has contacted the National Guard to come out with their trucks.
Because school is on summer break, there won’t be the usual marching bands, but they hope to make up for them with volume.
“We’ll even take a lawnmower, as long as it has a flag on it,” he said, laughing. ”Anybody who wants to do something good for veterans, is welcome.”
The parade begins at 10 a.m., with festivities running until about 6 p.m. In the case of rain, the parade will be moved to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
For more information, call Mark Holiday, 252-822-2580; Ervin Williams, 252-217-0711or Town Clerk Allison Roebuck at 252-798-2001.
