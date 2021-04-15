Have Questions? Just Ask

Robersonville - Adoption of policies and frank discussions led the agenda for April meeting of town leaders.
Mayor Tina Brown directly addressed a recent rash of "rumors and misinformation" plaguing the town.
"This does a disservice to our citizens when these things are circulating," Brown told the audience.
She specifically addressed "rumors" implying the Robersonville Police Department will be taken over by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
"We are not interested in getting rid of our police department," she said. "And the LGC (Local Government Commission) does not want to do that either."
The LGC continues to control the financial affairs of the town until a time they feel the town is ready to resume control.
"People need to get the facts," she added, stating the telephone numbers of the town's officials are public and invited residents with questions to contact any one of them for answers.
Another subject of conversation has been the possibility of Robersonville joining county water service. Conversations that may have been fueled by Monday night's meeting of the North Carolina State Water Infrastructure Authority in Williamston. Representatives from municipalities across the county were also in attendance at the same meeting.
David Jenkins, former mayor pro-tempore of Robersonville, gave a detailed presentation outlining reasons he believes "we should not automatically let Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority our first choice," if making a change.
Within the presentation, Jenkins focused on of Robersonville's water and wastewater system, explaining "our water and wastewater system has real value."
According to Jenkins, the wastewater plant - located on a 140-acre site is capable of treating 1.8 million gallons.
The set up has three, above ground tanks that hold 1.3 million gallons of water and seven wells with a 2.2 million gallon potential.
"It has established and guaranteed customers with over 1,000 connections," he explained.
Jenkins also presented an overview of observations from his review of Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority meeting minutes.
Susan McCullen, a representative of the LGC working with Robersonville town officials, thanked Jenkins for his work and presentation and offered a word of caution regarding talks of any changes regarding water service.
"It's not a done deal," she said, calling any current talks "very initial conversation."
McCullen assured the audience residents would be heard if the process moves forward and reminded everyone the LGC remains in charge of town's finances.
"We are not going to do things not for the town's best interest. We do not want anything by the best for the town," she said.
McCullen encouraged town officials to not become distracted by any such talks and be focused on other immediate needs such as "an appropriate 2022 budget, viable for the town."
In new business, Interim Town Administrator Steve Harrell presented several new or updated policies for approval.
Among those presented, Harrell recommended the adoption of a payment agreement for utility accounts in arrears, or having money that is owed and should have been paid earlier, stemming from the moratorium placed on utilities disconnections during COVID.
The board unanimously approved three options of payback periods - three, six or nine months. Detailed information will be mailed to residents in upcoming bills.
Adoption of Customer Service Police and Guidelines, last updated in 1991, was approved unanimously.
Three notable changes to the former policy were noted. Among those, customers presenting a second bad check for payment will then have to pay cash for the remainder of their utility service.
A policy was approved to guide the town on how the town spends federal money - Uniform Guidance Procurement Policy.
The town now also has an adopted Park Rental Policy.