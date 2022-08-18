Headhunterz Motorcycle Club held their annual backpack giveaway in Martin County at Godwin Coppage Park Saturday in conjunction with the town of Williamston’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The event, usually held at Gaylord Perry Park, was moved because of ongoing construction at the older park.
Although they have held the event annually since 2009, this is the second year Headhunterz has partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department.
“It is a major plus,” said Cartrell Brown of Headhunterz.
He and his brother Dervin Brown grew up in Williamston. They do the event each year to give back to the community that raised them.
Headhunterz was a club formed in 2009, to do things to help people, said Cartrell.
“We were just a group of guys that wanted to do something nice for the community,” he said. “And we love to ride.”
Headhunterz allowed them to do both.
“We are a non-profit organization. We are here to make an impact on the community and be positive role models for the kids,” said his brother Dervin. “There are not a lot of things around here that give back to the kids.
“We also do a lot of charity events like feeding the disabled, doing things for those with autism and Relay for Life and sponsoring basketball teams,” he added.
This year’s backpack giveaway party had a dunking booth, bouncy houses and a game truck, with electronic games. They also served hot dogs, chips, water and snow-cones.
“Every year we try to build it,” said Cartrell, who now lives in Elizabeth City, where Headhunterz sponsors an adult basketball team for those over 35.
He would like for the club to sponsor basketball teams in Williamston, as well.
“We want to try to get little league teams, an open league for teenagers and maybe an adult league,” Cartrell said. “We would like to help get kids off the street.
“Anytime someone needs help, that’s what we do,” he said.
Headhunterz has raised money to help people with ongoing health conditions and those who have lost possessions and homes in fires. They give away monetary donations, turkeys and presents during the holidays to those in need.
“We also have fun mingling with other bike clubs,” he added. He said their main source of funding comes from their anniversary party, held each year in March, where over 1,000 people attend.
“Other bike clubs come, as well as our friends and people that know of us,” said Cartrell.
The money raised helps fund giveaways.
“Everything we do is for the community,” he added.
They also hold smaller fundraisers like bake sales, and ask their own members to contribute when they can.
About half of the 40-member motorcycle club were at the park Saturday, helping cook hot dogs, oversee games and hand out school supplies.
Cartrell said bike clubs are sometimes perceived as a negative thing.
“[Some] people see bike clubs as gangs,” he said. “[Headhunterz] is not that.”
The backpack giveaway party is something they do exclusively for children in Martin County.
“This is where we come from, this is where we started. This is who we are trying to give back to,” Cartrell added. “We come back every year just to do this. We don’t feel like we have to do it, but we choose to. Each year we try to have a jamboree where the kids can come out and get some free food and have a little fun.”
The club has members from all over, but the majority are from areas near Martin County, Cartrell added.
The brothers still have family in Williamston, many of whom help each year with the event, including their mother Minnie, sister Vonya, (who is the Headhunterz treasurer), as well as aunts and cousins.