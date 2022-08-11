JAMESVILLE - Jamesville Town Commissioners said they may declare a moratorium on the Herring Festival if they can’t get more people interested in providing the muscle it takes to stage the time-honored event.
Town Commissioner Rachel Craddock said the town no longer has the manpower to make the weekend successful.
“If we don’t have enough help to sign up in the beginning, we won’t have a Herring Festival. The town, by itself cannot do it,” she said.
She said the town inherited the Herring Festival from the Jamesville Ruritans, many of whom felt they were too old to continue to make the festival happen.
“We took it over hoping we would get the help we needed,” she said. “Before we even get started [for next year], we want to make sure we’ve got help to start off with.”
Craddock said this year, some people who had signed up didn’t show up and the 2022 Herring Festival was cancelled.
A special interest meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Jamesville Town Hall to see if they can muster enough people to commit to making the festival happen in 2023.
If the town can rally the help they need, the Herring Festival will be held Easter weekend, April 7 and 8.
Several vendors have already said they are interested in coming, she added.
The event can be traced back to 1849 as a way for the herring fisheries to celebrate the fish’s springtime spawning runs.
In 2011, N.C. Governor Beverly E. Perdue signed a law adopting The Jamesville Herring Festival as the official herring festival of the State of North Carolina.