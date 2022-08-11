N.C. Herring Festival Logo

JAMESVILLE - Jamesville Town Commissioners said they may declare a moratorium on the Herring Festival if they can’t get more people interested in providing the muscle it takes to stage the time-honored event.

Town Commissioner Rachel Craddock said the town no longer has the manpower to make the weekend successful.

