It’s here. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the North Carolina Herring Festival is scheduled for Easter weekend, beginning on Friday, March 31.

Jamesville has been home to the event since its inception in 1949 when it was held to celebrate the spring spawning run. However, the event has not been held for the past three years due to COVID.

