A 10.6-mile stretch of U.S. 17, between Williamston and Beaufort counties, is the key to increased economic development across the entire region of eastern North Carolina, leaders said at a groundbreaking event last Thursday.

The $86 million project will widen the highway to four lanes from N.C. 171 near the community of Old Ford to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

