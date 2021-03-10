Williamston - Another historic property has become a safety concern on Main Street and town officials are doing everything in their power to locate the owners.
In the last days of February, portions of the building exterior at 154 and 156 West Main St. toppled onto the sidewalk.
Many area natives remember these storefronts as the Belk Tyler Annex and Hopkins Shoe Store.
In later years this building has been referred to as Tar Heel Apartments for a plan that never came to be.
Zach Dickerson, Williamston's Planning and Downtown Marketing Coordinator, said efforts were already underway to locate the owners of the building.
At this point, this is the only legal recourse the town has.
A records search revealed Community Developers Beaufort-Hyde Inc. owns the building.
The Martin County Tax Office lists Wade Horne as the recipient of the tax bills at a post office box in Belhaven.
Horne is also the current registered agent of record of the articles of incorporation.
Searchable tax records from the county's website show taxes were paid on the property from 2001 through 2008.
The public search feature does not show an amount billed by the county in 2009. The organization was not billed again until the 2019 tax year.
For that year there is an outstanding balance of $410.20 and a separate charge of $3 for the same year.
The town of Williamston Tax Office verified they are owed a total of $5,462.81 on the same property for the years of 2009, 2019 and 2020.
Listed as an active, nonprofit corporation through the North Carolina Secretary of State's office, Community Developers Beaufort-Hyde Inc.'s original articles of incorporation were filed on June 19, 1986.
The latest amendment to those articles was filed March 31, 2004. At that time, the chairman of the board was listed as George R. Ebron, Jr., who has since died.
According to the latest amended Articles of Incorporation, the organization's "purposes for which the corporation is organized were" included:
"To operate exclusively for charitable, educational, religious and scientific purposes within the meaning of Sections 501(c)(3) and 170(c)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 or the corresponding provisions of any future United States Internal Revenue law."
Their statement of organization also included "To engage in any lawful activity for which corporations may be organized under Chapter 55A of the General Statutes of North Carolina so long as the corporation does not engage in any activity or activities not in furtherance of one or more tax exempt purposes as contemplated in section 501(c)(3) of the Code."
The organization's name remains listed on various websites offering low-cost housing assistance to residents. The phone number for the organization found is no longer in service.